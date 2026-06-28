MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Western interference in the recent Armenian election campaign was unprecedented, said Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council deputy chairman and chair of the United Russia party.

He pointed to the Armenian authorities’ persecution of Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party. According to Medvedev, Yerevan launched "a new round of reprisals against the opposition members that the ruling circles see as inconvenient."

"This is met with full silence from Western countries, whose interference in the recent election campaign was unprecedented. In line with their preferred neocolonial practices, they literally switched the Armenian state apparatus to manual control," the politician said, as cited by the United Russia press service. It will be extremely difficult for Armenia to escape such diktat, the Russian politician added.

According to Medvedev, the West treats Armenia merely as a tool against Russia, said Dmitry Medvedev. "The West treats the country merely as a toll against Russia and is most interested in clearing the political field of all forces that call for healthy relations between Yerevan and Moscow," he noted.

He warned that any move by Yerevan to cut traditional ties with Russia would inevitably have serious consequences for the Armenian people. "The EU does not care that ordinary people would inevitably have to face heavy consequences from any move to cut ties that took decades to form," he stressed.

Medvedev emphasized that Russia would judge the Armenian authorities’ intentions by their practical actions.