Russia’s security, inviolability of its borders to be guaranteed — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The security of Russia and its citizens as well as the inviolability of Russian borders will be ensured, President Vladimir Putin told participants in a United Russia party congress on Sunday.

"The West has preferred to turn a blind eye to all this [Kiev’s terrorist attacks]. At the same time, it has been imposing new, unlawful sanctions on us," Putin said, as he noted that Russia has been resolutely fighting back against attempts to hamper its development. "We have enough forces and means and political will for that <…>. We will certainly ensure the security of our country and our citizens as well as the inviolability of our borders in a longer historical perspective," the Russian leader said.