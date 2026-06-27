Iranian army announces strikes against US forces in Middle East

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against US military bases following attacks by Washington, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) reported.

"In response to the aggression, the IRGC naval forces carried out strikes against the deployment sites of the US military in the region," the Tasnim news agency quoted the military as saying.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had carried out strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.