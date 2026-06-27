MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed up to a platoon of the Ukrainian army’s troops and 16 Baba Yaga hexacopters during the fighting for Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Assault units of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th army of Battlegroup East have liberated Novoskelevatoye.

"During the fighting in the vicinity of the settlement, up to an platoon of the enemy, five armored combat vehicles, motor vehicles and motorcycles, six ground-based robotic systems, and sixteen Baba Yaga-type hexacopters were destroyed," the report said.