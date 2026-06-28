Messi updates his record, scoring 19th World Cup goal

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Argentina’s Lionel Messi netted another ball in his team’s match against Jordan, updating his own record of the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 World Cup goals.

He is trailed by Kylian Mbappe, whose team has already played all of its group stage games, and Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who has already ended his career. Both have 16 goals.

Also, Messi became the first footballer in the World Cup history who managed to score in seven consecutive World Cup games.

In all, Messi has already scored six goals during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.