Liberation of Novoskelevatoye enables Russia to secure foothold on western bank of Gaichur

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The liberation of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region enabled the Russian Armed Forces to gain a foothold on the western bank of the Gaichur River and undermine the stability of the Ukrainian army’s defense, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The liberation of Novoskelevatoye enabled units of Battlegroup East to secure a foothold on the western bank of the Gaichur River and undermine the stability of the Ukrainian army’s defense in this sector," the report said.

"The captured line creates conditions for the further advance of Battlegroup East’s troops in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the minister added.