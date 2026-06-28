Ukrainian attacks leave one civilian dead in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out over 60 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, killing a civilian and leaving another one injured, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 64 attacks on the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours. <...> Unfortunately, a deliberate strike killed a civilian in the Shebekinsky District. <...> Another civilian suffered injuries in the Rakityansky District," he wrote on the Max messenger.

The attacks targeted the city of Belgorod, as well as the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Gubkinsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakityansky, Shebekinsky and Yakovlevsky districts.

Four of the attacks involved artillery; in addition, 102 Ukrainian drones were jammed and shot down over the Belgorod Region in the past day.