Putin pledges to bring Russian economy to new technological level

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian economy will be brought to a new technological level across all key areas, President Vladimir Putin said at a United Russia party congress.

"We will bring the Russian economy to a brand new technological level across all key spheres. We will continue to build residential housing and motor roads, create new high-wage jobs, support domestic businesses and the leading industries that guarantee Russia’s sovereignty and leading positions," the head of state pledged.