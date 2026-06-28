DR Congo advances to World Cup playoffs for first time

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. The Democratic Republic of the Congo beat Uzbekistan 3:1 in the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s group stage and advanced to the knockouts.

The game was held in Atlanta, Georgia. Two goals for DR Congo were scored by Yoane Wissa on penalty on the 68th minute and on the 90+1 minute. Fiston Mayele scored on the 78th minute. Eldor Shomurodov netted the ball for Uzbekistan on the tenth minute.

With four points, DR Congo holds the third place in Group K but advances to the playoffs as one of the eight best third-place finishers. Uzbekistan is fourth.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, will advance to knockouts. The event’s reigning champion is Argentina.