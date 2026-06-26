Russia hits Ukrainian warehouse, gas station, temporary duty station

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has used the Geran and Gerbera drones to hit a military depot and a gas station used by the Ukrainian army in the Chernigov Region, as well as a temporary duty station in the Sumy and a railway train in the Chernigov Regions, the Defense Ministry said, providing objective monitoring footage.

"In the Chernigov Region, a Geranium-2 Seeker strike near the village of Yastrebinoye destroyed a warehouse of military-technical equipment. In the area of the village of Repki, Chernigov Region, a gas station was destroyed, which was actively used to refuel military vehicles. In the area of the village of Yastrebinoye, Sumy Region, two Gerbera attack UAVs destroyed a temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located in the private sector homes," it said in a statement.

The ministry added that in the village of Korosten, Zhitomir Region, a successful strike was carried out on a railway train using the Geran-2 Seeker drone.