MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed up to a platoon of the Ukrainian army’s troops and 16 Baba Yaga hexacopters during the fighting for Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Assault units of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th army of Battlegroup East have liberated Novoskelevatoye.

"During the fighting in the vicinity of the settlement, up to a platoon of the enemy, five armored combat vehicles, motor vehicles and motorcycles, six ground-based robotic systems, and sixteen Baba Yaga-type hexacopters were destroyed," the report said.

The liberation of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region enabled the Russian Armed Forces to gain a foothold on the western bank of the Gaichur River and undermine the stability of the Ukrainian army’s defense, the ministry noted.

"The liberation of Novoskelevatoye enabled units of Battlegroup East to secure a foothold on the western bank of the Gaichur River and undermine the stability of the Ukrainian army’s defense in this sector," the report said.

"The captured line creates conditions for the further advance of Battlegroup East’s troops in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the minister added.