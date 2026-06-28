Ukraine hopes to get at least $154 billion from its Western allies by 2030

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukraine expects to receive at least $154 billion from its Western allies until 2030 to ensure its survival amid the special military operation, according to Ukrainian Finance Ministry’s data obtained by TASS.

The ministry estimates that Ukraine will need $46.4 billion in 2026 to maintain the functioning of its governmental bodies, $47.7 billion in 2027, $35 billion in 2028, and $24.7 billion in 2029. The figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.

Kiev expects to receive the above-mentioned sum in part through the Economic Resilience Action (ERA) program to use immobilized Russian assets, as well as in loans and non-repayable aid from the West, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.