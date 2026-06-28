US attacks violate agreements with Tehran — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, June 28. /TASS/. US strikes on Iran violate the UN Charter and agreements reached between Tehran and Washington to resolve the conflict, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the airstrikes that the terrorist US military carried out in the early hours on Sunday. <...> These brutal attacks, which violate Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter, as well as Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding to end the imposed war, indicate that the US regime has no regard for its obligations," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran remained committed to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.