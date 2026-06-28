Lionel Messi emerges as top scorer in 2026 World Cup group stage

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Argentine forward Lionel Messi topped the list of goal scorers in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored six goals in three matches, setting a new tournament record. He scored a hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria (3-0), added two goals against Australia (2-0) and netted once in a match against Jordan (3-1).

Messi is followed by France’s Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, Brazil’s Vinicius, and Norway’s Erling Haaland, all of whom have four goals each.