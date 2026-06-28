Falling drone fragments start fire on territory of oil refinery in south Russia

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Drone fragments fell in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region, sparking a fire on the territory of a local refinery, the region’s crisis response center said on the Max messenger.

"In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, falling drone fragments started a fire on the territory of an oil refinery. Also, the fragments damaged a power line and smashed windows at a local house," the center said in a statement.

No casualties were reported. First responders are working in the area.

In a separate incident, a man was wounded and four houses were damaged by drone fragments in the settlement of Trudobelikovsky in the Krasnodar Region.

The man received first aid on site. Hospitalization was not required.