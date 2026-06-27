Russia destroys two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft at Voznesensk airfield in Nikolayev region

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolayev region using Geran-4 Seeker UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry released footage showing the destruction of combat aircraft and ground support equipment belonging to the Ukrainian army at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolayev region.

"During reconnaissance and strike operations at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolayev region, preparations for the takeoff of two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets were detected. One of the combat aircraft loaded with air-launched munitions was positioned on the apron in front of a reinforced concrete shelter. The second aircraft located inside the shelter was being refueled from a tanker truck. As a result of a strike on the airfield using two Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicles, two MiG-29 aircraft loaded with munitions, a fuel tanker, a specialized APA-5D mobile airfield power unit, and the flight and engineering personnel who had arrived to prepare the aircraft for takeoff were destroyed," the ministry said.