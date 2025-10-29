Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle’s capacity significantly exceeds that of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, President Vladimir Putin said.
"Poseidon’s capacity significantly exceeds that of Sarmat," he noted at a meeting with service members.
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing. "You are fighting on the frontline, risking your lives. And you certainly think about what you are doing it for and to what extent the nation is capable of continuing your efforts, as you put your lives and health at risk to protect the country, and to what extent it is capable of moving forward, increasing its defense capability and growing stronger. These are some elements related to this work," Putin concluded.