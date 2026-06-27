Ukraine’s 124 UAVs shot down over Russian regions, Black Sea in one day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 124 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT), air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 124 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Ryazan, and Tula regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea," the ministry said.