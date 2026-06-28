Iranian attack damages residential building — Bahraini Interior Ministry

DOHA, June 28. /TASS/. A residential building in Bahrain’s Muharraq Governorate was damaged in an Iranian strike, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said.

"As a result of Iran’s aggression, a residential building was damaged in the Muharraq Governorate; there were no casualties," the X statement reads.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched ballistic missile strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. Tehran said the attacks had been carried out in response to a US military operation.