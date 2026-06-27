MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The ban on displaying the national flag and performing the anthem by the Russian team at rhythmic gymnastics competitions in Romania appears outrageous, according to a statement from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

As she pointed out, Russian participants in the FIG World Challenge Cup rhythmic gymnastics competition in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca (June 26-28) were faced with a ban on using the national flag and anthem at the championships.

"The situation appears all the more outrageous because the local mayor managed to maintain the so-called sanctions against our gymnasts, using far-fetched statements about opposing an 'aggressor state.' Neither the event organizers nor the authorities dared to contradict this provincial figure, who apparently decided to boost his 'authority' in this way," Zakharova emphasized.