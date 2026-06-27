Venezuela earthquake death toll exceeds 1,400

CARACAS, June 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has exceeded 1,400, ElDiario reported, citing a statement from National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez.

According to the data presented, 1,430 have been officially confirmed dead, with another 3,238 injured. Additionally, 3,142 affected families have lost their homes and are currently receiving assistance in special shelters.

Previously, 589 people were reported dead as a result of the earthquakes.