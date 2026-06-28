US no longer treats Israel as special ally — media

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. The United States no longer treats Israel as an exception to the "America First" principle, with the country having lost its status as a special ally, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to an Israeli political adviser, the country "was naive to think" it could be exempt from the America First policy. "That was never going to hold. We were never going to be able to stay for four years as an exception to everything else America does in its foreign policy," he said.

The media outlet points out that Vice President JD Vance has become the face of changes in Washington's approach to Israel. Earlier, he strongly criticized the Jewish state, urging it to remember the US was its "only powerful ally."

"In 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington five times. He visited once this year in February but there are no dates on the calendar for another White House visit, and phone calls have tapered off considerably," Politico notes. "I don’t think we’ve reached the worst place possible," a source said. "There’s more to come.".