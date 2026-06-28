Seoul, Tokyo reaffirm commitment to Korean Peninsula denuclearization

SEOUL, June 28. /TASS/. The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan, Ahn Gyu-back and Shinjiro Koizumi, said in a joint statement following talks in Seoul that the two countries remained committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Given the serious security situation, the ministers agreed on the need for cooperation to maintain regional stability and peace and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace. They also agreed to preserve close coordination between South Korea and Japan, as well as among South Korea, Japan and the United States," the statement reads.

Notably, North Korea has repeatedly stressed that its nuclear status is non-negotiable.

The parties also welcomed joint maritime search-and-rescue exercises, which resumed after a nine-year hiatus, and progress in discussions on artificial intelligence. The defense chiefs agreed to strengthen communication to increase exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

South Korean media outlets point out that Tokyo seeks to expand military cooperation with Seoul, while the South Korean government is cautious due to public opposition to such initiatives.