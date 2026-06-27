BRATISLAVA, June 27. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has voiced strong criticism of the West’s provision of advanced military technology to Ukraine. During the Saturday Dialogues program on the public broadcaster STVR, he cautioned about the potential consequences of these supplies, emphasizing the threat they pose if used against Russia.

"I think we can all agree that today’s war against Russia involves more than just Ukraine," Fico stated. "Russia is not at war only with Ukraine." He explained his perspective, highlighting that "many Western countries are supplying Ukraine with advanced technology, which is intended to be operated by foreign soldiers on Ukrainian territory."

He underscored this point: "They are not operated by Ukrainian soldiers." Fico pointed out the ongoing attacks behind Russian lines and the rising international tensions, noting, "We are witnessing extremely intense conflict and escalation." He expressed concern that if Western military experts continue to operate and deploy the most modern weapons within Ukraine, and if these weapons are used against Russia, a retaliatory strike from Moscow could ensue. "I ask myself whether anyone truly wants this," he questioned.

Reflecting on recent developments, Fico recalled the European Council meeting, where he observed that only a small number of senior EU politicians support engaging in dialogue with Russia or seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. "I’m afraid that many prime ministers prefer the continuation of the war," he said. Nonetheless, he reaffirmed Slovakia’s position, stating, "Slovakia will always support dialogue with Russia.".