West stoking conflicts across Eurasia turning it into geopolitical arena — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. European Union and NATO countries are stoking conflicts across the Eurasian continent in their own interests, seeking to turn it into an arena of geopolitical confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"A discussion on security could be lengthy. What threats exist? We all see that NATO and EU countries, acting in their own interests, are stoking the fires of conflict across Eurasia and seeking to turn it into an arena of geopolitical confrontation, primarily to contain their competitors," he said.

"They provoked the crisis in Eastern Europe, in Ukraine, they are destabilizing the Balkans, and have brought the Middle East to the brink of large-scale war. We all see the tragic events unfolding there," the diplomat added.