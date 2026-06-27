Air defenses shoot down two more drones heading toward Moscow — Sobyanin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Air defense forces have shot down two more drones heading toward Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said.

"The Defense Ministry's air defenses have just shot down two drones heading toward Moscow," he reported on his official channel on Max. According to the mayor, emergency services are working at the site.

Earlier this day, Sobyanin reported the elimination of 21 drones. According to TASS calculations based on the mayor's information, the number of enemy drones destroyed on June 27 has risen to 23.