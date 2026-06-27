11-year old rescued in Venezuela after 70 hours under rubble

MEXICO, June 28. /TASS/. Colombian rescuers pulled an 11-year-old boy alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Venezuela 70 hours after the deadly earthquake, the Colombian Defense Ministry wrote on the X social network.

"USAR COL-1 [rescue unit] managed to rescue 11-year-old Moises alive after 70 hours under the rubble. This success brings hope and invigorates the effort to find and rescue other survivors," the ministry said.

It also commended the devotion and courage of rescuers, who "continue to tirelessly work in the same building."