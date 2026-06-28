Iran warns third countries against interfering in Hormuz Strait — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 28. /TASS/. Any external interference in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would only escalate tensions in the area and would not help restore shipping, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Any interference or attempt to establish parallel resolution mechanisms will only further complicate the situation, escalating tensions and delaying the resumption of navigation through this vital waterway. This is evidenced by the incidents and clashes that have taken place in the Strait of Hormuz over the past two nights," he said at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

According to Araghchi, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days, provided all existing obstacles were removed and all parties strictly adhered to the memorandum reached between Iran and the United States.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said overnight into June 27 that it had carried out a series of strikes on Iran in what it described as a response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by striking US military facilities, and the two sides continued exchanging attacks on Sunday. CENTCOM said it had targeted 10 Iranian military sites in the Strait of Hormuz area, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out retaliatory strikes on key US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.