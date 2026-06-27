US violates two provisions of US-Iran memorandum — Khamenei’s adviser

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. The United States has violated two provisions of the memorandum on conflict resolution concluded with Iran, and Tehran will respond to each violation, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei said.

"By supporting the actions of its proxy forces in the region (referring to Israel’s actions in Lebanon -- TASS), the US violated the first point of the memorandum, and by further escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, it violated the fifth. The response to a violation of any point of the memorandum will be swift and devastating," he wrote on X.

US Central Command has confirmed that strikes were carried out on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone depots as well as coastal radar facilities. The Islamic Republic, in turn, stated that it had retaliated by attacking US military positions.