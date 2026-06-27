Slovakia will not support funding for conflict in Ukraine at NATO summit — Fico

BRATISLAVA, June 27. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has emphasized that the mandate given to the country's delegation for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara does not authorize Slovakia's participation in another military loan to Ukraine.

"In all negotiations, I will ensure that the delegation heading to Ankara is prevented from involving Slovakia in any military loan [to Ukraine]," he stated during Saturday's Dialogue program on the public broadcaster STVR.

Fico also noted that while a decision might be made at the summit to provide additional military support to Ukraine, Slovakia likely will not, and perhaps cannot, prevent other nations from raising funds for the ongoing conflict. "We probably won't and can't stop other countries from seeking contributions for the war," he acknowledged.