Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 people

DOHA, June 28. /TASS/. At least 14 people were killed after a helicopter operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company crashed in the city of Ras Tanura in eastern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a source in the Energy Ministry.

"On Sunday, <...> a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura. The incident killed all 14 people on board; all of them were Saudi nationals," the source said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, the source added.

Ras Tanura, located on the Persian Gulf coast, hosts a Saudi Aramco oil refining complex and the world’s largest maritime oil shipment terminal.