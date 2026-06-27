Building security architecture in Eurasia will be long process — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. The architecture of Eurasian security will take quite some time to build, but the process has already begun, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Some time ago we recognized the need to adapt the system of interaction to the new realities of a multipolar world; the initiative put forward by the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] to establish a Eurasian security architecture is aimed precisely at this. Naturally, creating it will take a considerable amount of time, it won't happen overnight," the diplomat noted, adding that "concerted efforts are required." "We are undertaking them," he said.

"Some partners and states need time to reach the necessary level of understanding and cooperation in this area," Trofimov said. "Many states have their own security initiatives; consequently, work is underway to identify a common denominator and align these efforts. We are not rushing anyone; there is a time for everything. Our position remains unchanged: to establish an equal dialogue aimed at finding a balance of interests and to propose solutions to existing problems, not to divide the continent into spheres of influence, but to build a shared space of trust," he concluded.