Putin, Lukashenko continued their conversation at Valdai today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, at his residence in Valdai today, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier reports to TASS.

"I can confirm: indeed, President Putin and President Lukashenko are continuing their conversation today at the Russian presidential residence in Valdai," Peskov said.

Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit the day before. According to Peskov, the two leaders discussed the development of the Union State, trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint economic projects, and issues related to regional security.