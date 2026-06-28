All Round of 32 pairings finalized at FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. All Round of 32 pairings have been finalized at the FIFA World Cup.

The knockout stage will feature Germany against Paraguay (June 29), France versus Sweden (July 1), South Africa versus Canada (June 28), the Netherlands against Morocco (June 30), Portugal versus Croatia (July 3), Spain against Austria (July 2), the United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina (July 2), Belgium versus Senegal (July 1), Brazil against Japan (June 29), the Ivory Coast versus Norway (June 30), Mexico against Ecuador (July 1), England against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (July 1), Argentina versus Cabo Verde (July 4), Australia against Egypt (July 3), Switzerland versus Algeria (July 3), and Columbia against Ghana (July 4).

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which has expanded to 48 teams for the first time, will conclude on July 19. The knockout stage features the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed finishers. Argentina is the defending champion.