West fails to defeat Russia on battlefield, attempts to destabilize nation futile — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The West sought to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but failed to do so, and it is failing in its attempts to destabilize the political situation in Russia, too, President Vladimir Putin said at a United Russia party congress on Sunday.

"Russia is under rude <…> and unprecedented pressure from Western elites. They have been unable to inflict a strategic defeat on us or win a victory on the battlefield," Putin stated. "Nor are they succeeding in destabilizing the political situation," he added.