LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been unsuccessfully counterattacking southeast of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, with Russian servicemen thwarting a breakthrough of the defense line, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants continue to launch counterattacks and attempt to outflank our positions near the Dibrov settlement, located southeast of Krasny Liman. However, the situation here remains stable, and no breach of the defensive line has occurred. The active phase of combat operations continues," he said.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the battlegroup West had killed more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, captured 50 strongholds, and liberated 327 buildings in Krasny Liman over the week.