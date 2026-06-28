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FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal advances to World Cup knockout stage after goalless draw with Colombia

With seven points, Colombia leads Group K. Portugal is the runner-up with five
Forward of the Portugal team Cristiano Ronaldo Michael Reaves/ Getty Images
Forward of the Portugal team Cristiano Ronaldo
© Michael Reaves/ Getty Images

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Portugal finished runner-up in its group and advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a goalless draw with Colombia in Miami, Florida.

With seven points, Colombia holds the top spot in Group K. Portugal is the runner-up with five. Both teams will advance to the knockouts.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, will advance to knockouts. The event’s reigning champion is Argentina.

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