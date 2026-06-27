{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Strait of Hormuz developments

CENTCOM confirms new strikes on military sites in Iran

According to the statement, the strikes came in response to Iran’s attack on a commercial vessel
© U.S. Navy via Getty Images

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had delivered new strikes on multiple military targets in Iran on US President Donald Trump’s orders.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, the strikes came in response to Iran’s alleged attack on a commercial vessel. The US military accused Iran of launching a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. ET on June 27. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil.

In response, the US military targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

CENTCOM added that as commercial vessel continue to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US forces will remain vigilant and ready.

Strait of Hormuz developments
US attacks targets in Iran in response to attack on a tanker — Axios journalist
According to Barak Ravid, the strikes are being carried out in the area of the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
US demonizing Russia to ‘burn’ taxpayer dollars in Ukrainian bonfire — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov expressed regret that the US leadership continued its habit of using Russia as a tool in its internal affairs
Read more
Russian specialists develop Duplet double net launcher against drones
The new net launcher has been created based on requirements from combat personnel
Read more
Russia, US may cooperate in Arctic in energy, shipbuilding — expert
According to Nikolay Kharitonov, the US companies may be interested in cargo transit along the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Russian diplomat: West will gain nothing from sanctions
Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia was feeling some negative effects from the western sanctions and seeing attempts “to complicate the solution of its security issues”
Read more
LPR lawmaker says ‘inappropriate’ to discuss referendum on joining Russia amid shelling
Denis Miroshnichenko, chairman of the republic’s legislature said the sound of gunfire is heard in Lisichansk, Zolotoye, Severodonetsk and Popasnaya that’s "practically razed to the ground"
Read more
Moscow will not ignore ban on use of Russian symbols at competitions — Foreign Ministry
The only possible and logical response from the Russian side was to refuse to participate in the competition, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said in a commentary
Read more
Russia destroys two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft at Voznesensk airfield in Nikolayev region
Russian Armed Forces used Geran-4 Seeker UAVs
Read more
Meeting between Putin, Trump to start on Friday at 10 p.m. Moscow time — White House
According to the document, at 5:45 p.m. local time (04:45 a.m. Saturday Moscow time) Trump will leave Anchorage and fly to Washington
Read more
Four people reported missing in Sergiyev Posad blast found
The fate of eight people remains unknown
Read more
Moscow State University Russia’s only college in first national academic rating’s top 50
Ten more Russian higher educational institutions are found beyond the 100th spot
Read more
Putin expands simplified Russian citizenship acquisition on all residents of Ukraine
The previous version of the decree only covered residents of DPR, LPR and Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions of Ukraine
Read more
Western child recruitment, lowering age of criminal responsibility: Bastrykin's statements
The number of teenagers who committed crimes of a terrorist nature increased almost 3 times in 2025, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin noted
Read more
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept two Ukrainian drones over Smolensk, Moscow regions
"The Kiev regime’s attempt to use fixed-wing drones to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia was foiled at about 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on November 10," the statement reads
Read more
Over 93,000 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, growing by 2,223 in past day
Overall, 2,984 people have died in China and 214 people have died in other countries
Read more
US servicemen confirm strikes on Iran
US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone depots, as well as coastal radar facilities
Read more
Europe 'getting a taste' for producing UAVs for Ukrainian strikes against Russia — expert
Dmitry Kuzyakin highlighted that Ukraine itself no longer hosts significant large-scale UAV manufacturing facilities
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 93,000 — crisis center
The country registered 781 deaths and 170,689 recoveries over the past day
Read more
Putin sees promising outlook for extension of oil production cap deal
Putin said heads of the country’s biggest energy companies support the proposal to extend the agreement on oil production cap
Read more
Russian, Chinese warplanes conducted joint six-hour patrol
Fighter air cover was provided along the entire joint patrol route by Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Jian-16 aircraft of the Chinese Air Force
Read more
Lukashenko gives assurances that Minsk-Beijing military ties not targeting third countries
The Belarusian president expressed gratitude to China for its support in the areas of military-technical and defense cooperation
Read more
Russia currently has sufficient fuel reserves — Novak
The authorities are currently restructuring logistics within the fuel market to meet demand, the Russian deputy prime minister said
Read more
Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip
Read more
Rodriguez thanks US for its help in dealing with earthquake aftermath in Venezuela
The Venezuelan leader noted that Donald Trump and Marco Rubio expressed their readiness to support efforts to address the earthquake aftermath, send rescue workers and specialized equipment
Read more
Russia successfully puts spacecraft into orbit to serve its defense needs
The spacecraft was launched and orbited normally, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, saying that it has already been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces
Read more
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carry out bombing raid on simulated enemy
The long-range aviation pilots staged an air strike against a conditional enemy "with the aim of disrupting the control system and destroying critical facilities", the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia destroys up to platoon of Ukrainian troops in Novoskelevatoye
Assault units of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th army of Battlegroup East have liberated Novoskelevatoye
Read more
Russian troops liberate Potapovka community in Sumy Region over past day
Russian troops struck fuel and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine steps up efforts in all areas, but it is not counteroffensive, says DPR head
"We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions by conducting reconnaissance by combat in certain areas," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
US violates two provisions of US-Iran memorandum — Khamenei’s adviser
Tehran will respond to each violation, Mohsen Rezaei said
Read more
Russian troops advancing nearly 1 km along Seversky Donets River — military expert
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 25 that assault teams of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North took the Grafskoye settlement under control
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces struck Ukraine militants attempting to flee to recreation center
The enemy lost up to 40 fighters in Krasny Liman in 24 hours
Read more
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Read more
Eurasia’s new security architecture to serve as ‘safety net’ against conflicts
This architecture would cement, and is already cementing, a "shared understanding and entails resolving existing contradictions by eliminating their root causes based on the principle of regional responsibility", Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko continued their conversation at Valdai today — Kremlin
Belarusian leader arrived in Russia on a working visit the day before
Read more
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Read more
Russian nuclear-powered subs deploy to Pacific waters in large-scale drills
The departure of the nuclear-powered subs was camouflaged by smoke screens while their safe transit was ensured by anti-saboteur personnel aboard fast-speed craft, the defense ministry said
Read more
Russia's Shnaider advances to semifinals of Ningbo tennis tournament
In the semifinals, Diana Shnaider will face her compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova
Read more
Deputy PM likely to lead Uzbekistan’s delegation at SPIEF
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21
Read more
Gazprom CEO states record gas consumption in the world in 2024
"By 2050, global gas consumption will increase by almost a third," Alexey Miller said
Read more
Iranian army announces strikes against US forces in Middle East
According to the news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out strikes against the deployment sites of the US military in the region
Read more
Putin says he often spent nights in Kremlin over past three years
As part of the interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, they walked into the president’s Kremlin apartment, shown on video for the first time
Read more
NATO seeks to give Kiev more air defense missiles beyond those from US — Rutte
The alliance's secretary general admitted that a third of NATO countries were not participating in the PURL program yet
Read more
Russia reaches Soviet-era level of arms trade with Africa — chief arms exporter
According to Alexander Mikheyev, the scope of interaction with the African countinent has significantly grown to include partnerships with as many as 43 countries
Read more
EuroChem to launch ammonia, urea plant in Leningrad Region in Q3
The company previously announced plans to launch ammonia production in Kingisepp in 2026
Read more
Egyptian, Jordanian officials urge president to leave Syria — newspaper
They also urged Bashar Assad to form an interim council, the Wall Street Journal reports
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian warehouse, gas station, temporary duty station
Russia's Defense Ministry also added that in the village of Korosten, Zhitomir Region, a successful strike was carried out on a railway train using the Geran-2 Seeker drone
Read more
Russia's visa-free regime won’t lead to immediate flow of tourists from China — expert
According to Chairman of the World Without Borders Association for International Cooperation in Tourism Alexander Lvov, Russian regions need to develop offers for Chinese tourists and create a comprehensive tourism product
Read more
West left Russia no option but special military operation — Italian expert
Sandro Teti expressed regret that the security proposals that Russia put forward in 2021 were disregarded by the West
Read more
Novak orders additional fuel market support measures to be developed
Participants in the meeting reviewed the current situation regarding supplies of petroleum products to Russian regions and analyzed pricing trends across the federal districts
Read more
Five more residents of Kursk Region taken prisoner by Ukraine in 2024 returning home
At the Belarusian border, they were met by Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Read more
West stoking conflicts across Eurasia turning it into geopolitical arena — Russian MFA
European Union and NATO countries are stoking conflicts across the Eurasian continent in their own interests, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said
Read more
Kazakh president discusses SCO at meeting with organization's chief
According to the press service, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further improving the organization's activities, strengthening ties with international associations, as well as promoting the SCO initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development"
Read more
Russia destroys up to platoon of Ukrainian troops in Novoskelevatoye
Assault units of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th army of Battlegroup East have liberated Novoskelevatoye
Read more
Kremlin slams as 'outrageous' Polish move to ban Russian symbols at sports tourney
Dmitry Peskov said that this is an absolutely arbitrary decision made by the municipal authorities of this city
Read more
Washington secretly rejects Zelensky's victory plan — newspaper
The publication notes that Ukraine is in a difficult situation, losing both Kiev-held territories in Donbass and financial support from Western countries
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk People's Republic kill two civilians over past 24 hours
Seven others, including a minor, were injured
Read more
Ukrainian drone downed while approaching Moscow — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin says first responders are working at the crash site
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Rubio’s 'disingenuous' statements, seeking clarity from US: Lavrov’s statements
According to the Russian top diplomat, it is necessary to "clarify" the situation regarding the US role in settling the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Angara to be used for economic, defense purposes — Putin
Putin believes that the new rocket would be good for “the system of early warning of missile attacks, reconnaissance, navigation, communication and re-transmission of signals for defense purposes”
Read more
Government trials of Okhotnik heavy combat drone to be over by yearend — source
"Several dozen of these aerial vehicles are to be sent to the army under the contract," the source said
Read more
CENTCOM confirms new strikes on military sites in Iran
According to the statement, the strikes came in response to Iran’s attack on a commercial vessel
Read more
Russia, its partners drawing closer under Western pressure — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov expressed confidence that the emergence of new centers of influence in a multipolar world is an objective process
Read more
Kiev regime destroys upwards of 200 Orthodox churches in 12 years — expert
According to Andrey Manoilo, the best example of a provocation against the Russian Orthodox Church was when Patriot rocket fragments hit the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Cathedral
Read more