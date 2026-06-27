CENTCOM confirms new strikes on military sites in Iran

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had delivered new strikes on multiple military targets in Iran on US President Donald Trump’s orders.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, the strikes came in response to Iran’s alleged attack on a commercial vessel. The US military accused Iran of launching a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. ET on June 27. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil.

In response, the US military targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

CENTCOM added that as commercial vessel continue to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US forces will remain vigilant and ready.