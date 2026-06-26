Putin, Lukashenko discuss regional security in Valdai — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko are meeting in Valdai to discuss the Union State's agenda, trade and economic cooperation, and issues related to regional security, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Currently, President Putin is holding talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the Valdai residence," he told reporters.

"The two heads of state are discussing the agenda of the Union State, various issues of trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint economics projects, as well as issues related to regional security."

Putin and Lukashenko, Peskov continued, are also discussing other topical issues.