KURSK, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 115 artillery strikes on the border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region in the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"A total of 117 enemy drones of various types were shot down between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 27 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 28. The enemy carried out 115 artillery strikes on evacuated areas. Drones dropped explosive devices on our territory seven times," he wrote on the Max messenger.

A Ukrainian attack left a 66-year-old civilian injured in the town of Rylsk. In the Belovsky District, the walls and roof of a granary were damaged, while in the Rylsk District, a hanger belonging to an agricultural company sustained damage.