Mayor of Zaporozhye nuke plant host city dismisses evacuation reports

MELITOPOL, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to spread claims of an evacuation campaign being underway in Energodar, the host city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

"Last night, Ukrainian forces staged another provocation, using a drone to spread false reports that an evacuation had been announced in the city from July 1," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, the city’s authorities and all services continue to operate normally. "It was a cynical trick aimed at forcing residents onto roads at specific times so they could be targeted," Pukhov added.