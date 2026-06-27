Trump threatens to destroy Iran if it decides to resume military actions

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. At some point, the United States may be forced to resume its operation against Iran, and the Islamic Republic will cease to exist, US President Donald Trump said.

"It is very possible that they [the Iranian side] will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.