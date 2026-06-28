Belarusian president embarks on East, Southeast Asia tour

MINSK, June 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has embarked on a large-scale tour of East and Southeast Asia, according to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the presidential press service.

"The president has set off on a major trip to East and Southeast Asia. Alexander Lukashenko will visit a number of countries and hold high level talks, discussing promising projects in various fields," the report reads.

It added that cooperation with the region, described as one of the leaders of global development, is among Belarus’ foreign policy priorities.

On Friday, Lukashenko arrived in Russia for a working visit. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two countries’ leaders discussed the development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, trade and economic cooperation, joint economic projects, and regional security issues.