Earthquake in Venezuela could affect more than 6.7 million people — UN

GENEVA, June 27. /TASS/. According to a statement by the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, up to 6.76 million people in Venezuela could be affected by the recent earthquake. These figures are preliminary, based on analyses of population data and the extent of destruction. In Caracas alone, the capital city, an estimated 2 million residents may be impacted.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24, with two tremors measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude occurring approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located just 10 kilometers apart in the state of Yaracuy. The seismic event was followed by 214 aftershocks. According to the latest reports, over 1,400 people have lost their lives, and more than 3,200 have sustained injuries in the aftermath of the quake.