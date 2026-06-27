Russia, its partners drawing closer under Western pressure — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. Western attempts to counter the emergence of new centers of influence by exerting pressure on Russia and its partners are backfiring, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We see that the world is becoming more complex and that the management models of the past are increasingly inapplicable to it. The Western community either fails to grasp this or refuses to do so, and thus attempts to operate according to old templates, pressuring both Russia and other states. Yet the result is the exact opposite of what was intended: the harder they try to influence the countries of the Global South and East, the more clearly those nations resist and seek to forge cooperation precisely outside the Western sphere," he said.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the emergence of new centers of influence in a multipolar world is an objective process that "fosters greater democratization of international relations and opens up more opportunities for everyone, and for every country, to diversify their ties and international relations on a sovereign and equal basis.".