MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Five residents of the Kursk Region and two other people from other Russian regions have returned home from Ukrainian captivity, Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova said.

"Five residents of the Kursk Region have returned home from captivity," she told reporters.

"Along with the residents of the Kursk Region, two other residents from other regions returned home," a representative of Lantratova’s office said.

Russian citizens, including residents of the Kursk Region, have been successfully brought home as part of humanitarian efforts involving the Ukrainian side, Lantratova’s office said.

"The Russian Human Rights Commissioner said that Russian citizens had been brought home as part of humanitarian efforts involving the Ukrainian side," the office said.