MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces’ crews struck the Ukrainian army’s militants attempting to flee to the Blue Lakes recreation center in Krasny Liman with FAB-500 bombs, eliminating up to 30 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"To isolate the combat zone on the western outskirts of Krasny Liman, Russian Aerospace Forces’ crews struck militants from the 60th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army who were attempting to flee the town toward the Blue Lakes recreation center, with FAB-500 aerial bombs. Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the strike," the report said.

The enemy lost up to 40 fighters in Krasny Liman in 24 hours. Three vehicles, four robotic systems, nine UAV control posts, and an ammunition depot were destroyed.