Kuwait’s Defense Ministry reports interception of two ballistic missiles

DOHA, June 28. /TASS/. Kuwait’s military has intercepted two ballistic missiles in the country’s airspace, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said.

"The armed forces identified two enemy ballistic missiles in Kuwait’s airspace, which were intercepted and neutralized in line with the authorized operational procedures. There were no casualties or damage," he pointed out.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched ballistic missile strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. Tehran said the attacks were carried out in response to a US military operation.