Messi’s goal helps Argentina defeat Jordan in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Argentina defeated Jordan 3:1 in the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s group stage and advanced to the knockouts.

The game was held in Arlington, Texas. The goals for Argentina were scored by Giovani Lo Celso (19’), Lautaro Martinez (31’, on penalty), and Lionel Messi (80’). Musa Al-Taamari netted the ball for Jordan on the 55th minute.

In another Group J game, Austria tied with Algeria 3:3.

Argentina holds the top spot in Group J with nine points, followed by Austria and Algeria (4 points each). All the three have made it into the knockouts. Jordan lost all of its group stage matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-place finishers, will advance to knockouts. The event’s reigning champion is Argentina.