Kiev troops shell DPR 11 times in past day, two killed

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 11 times over the past day, killing two civilians and wounding eight, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 11 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been killed and eight wounded, including a teenager."

As a result of the attacks, two residential buildings, a number of trucks and cars, as well as two civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.